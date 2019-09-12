Miles Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,757,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,658,000 after purchasing an additional 532,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 167,773 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 270,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,398. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $395,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

