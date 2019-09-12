Miles Capital Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Miles Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,446,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,670,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,079,000 after purchasing an additional 116,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,854 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 88.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 957,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,569 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $118.00 target price on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

HAS stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.73. The stock had a trading volume of 294,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,634. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

