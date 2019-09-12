Miles Capital Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $18.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,238.91. 162,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,249. The company has a market cap of $835.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,166.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.76.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

