Miles Capital Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Miles Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.28. 326,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

