Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MSBI. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,319. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $652.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $253,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $373,728.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,929 shares of company stock worth $1,622,756. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,609,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 75.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 149,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,620,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,507,000 after buying an additional 114,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 101,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Midland States Bancorp (MSBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.