Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.37. 7,098,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,682,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,050.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $141.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

