Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,802 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,320 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 141,498 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,659,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,682,043. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,050.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

