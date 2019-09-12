Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in American Tower by 54.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.87.

In other news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $51,440,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock worth $28,232,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $5.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,028. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.45. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

