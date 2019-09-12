Medica Group (LON:MGP) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 126 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Shares of LON:MGP opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Monday. Medica Group has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 million and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medica Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

