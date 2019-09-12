MediBloc [QRC] Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,380.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.01744370 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.02903327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00666839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00724138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00430796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008949 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

