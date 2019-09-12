MediBloc [QRC] Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,380.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.00 or 0.01744370 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.25 or 0.02903327 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00666839 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00724138 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010262 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00060992 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00430796 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008949 BTC.
MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
