Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Sells 5,024 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,647,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $636,750,000 after buying an additional 76,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,687,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,279,000 after acquiring an additional 289,111 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 236,851 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.6% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

WBA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. 301,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

