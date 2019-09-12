Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,896 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after buying an additional 86,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.17. 595,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $531,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $47,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

