Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,738 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,738 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 83,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 106,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 60,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 520,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after buying an additional 43,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

