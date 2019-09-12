Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,686 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pluralsight by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pluralsight by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth $832,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 96.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PS traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. 61,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,571. Pluralsight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $497,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $911,328.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,426 shares of company stock worth $4,177,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

PS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

