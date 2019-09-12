Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,962 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 27.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,196.4% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.67. 160,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.