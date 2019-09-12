Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,554 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 11,572 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Foot Locker worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $193,974,000 after buying an additional 427,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 692,126 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 17,198.5% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,891,076 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,639 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $100,376,000 after purchasing an additional 117,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,041 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $99,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.41. 1,383,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,240. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

