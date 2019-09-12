Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 52.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $2,248,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,952.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 11,470 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $1,267,664.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,394,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,603,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,270 shares of company stock worth $5,553,455. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.91. 45,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,087. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $113.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $116.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

