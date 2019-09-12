Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,998 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 91.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,095,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,245 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 56,378.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after buying an additional 800,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,039,744,000 after purchasing an additional 720,806 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,701,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,895,000 after buying an additional 558,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after buying an additional 555,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Masco stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 84,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,854. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

