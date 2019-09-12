McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) PT Raised to $86.00

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) had its price objective lifted by Sidoti from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

MGRC traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $67.93. 1,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,888. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $70.88. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $251,061.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,996 shares in the company, valued at $755,315.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $174,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,905.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,265 shares of company stock worth $1,355,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

