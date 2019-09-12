McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:MDR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 6,946,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. McDermott International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in McDermott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in McDermott International by 33.3% in the second quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in McDermott International by 1,145.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in McDermott International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after purchasing an additional 956,869 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in McDermott International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,889,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

