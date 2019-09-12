MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.15% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $236,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.06. 16,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $423,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

