MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni Sells 11,000 Shares

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,165,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.66. 374,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,714. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.22. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.03.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,581,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 280.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 40,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of MAXIMUS in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

