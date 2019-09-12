Maven Securities LTD Takes Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,000. BJs Wholesale Club accounts for 5.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.22% of BJs Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $144,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,303 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $38,494,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $36,290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $32,913,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJs Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. 25,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,905. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 6,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $170,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 45,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,247,805.81. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,363 shares of company stock valued at $10,344,705. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

