Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.91 Million in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after acquiring an additional 684,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,649 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 15.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STI traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 196,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

