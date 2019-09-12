Maven Securities LTD Increases Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Central Garden & Pet accounts for approximately 1.8% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $8,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,739,000 after buying an additional 301,891 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 182.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 149,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $1,559,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

