Maven Securities LTD Buys Shares of 60,455 Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,455 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000. Rio Tinto accounts for about 2.5% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth $41,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 115,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,004. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

