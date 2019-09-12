Maven Securities LTD Acquires 4,453 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

Visa stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.93. 7,699,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

