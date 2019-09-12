Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $773.27

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $773.27 and traded as high as $738.98. Mattioli Woods shares last traded at $733.00, with a volume of 977 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mattioli Woods from GBX 849 ($11.09) to GBX 822 ($10.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The company has a market cap of $192.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 771.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 782.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 13.67 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $6.33. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.