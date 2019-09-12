Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.80.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,307 shares of company stock valued at $54,217,743. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $269.58. 706,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

