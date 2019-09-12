Mary Beth Denooyer Buys 6,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $161,820.00.
Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00.
Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 793,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 391,603 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,827.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
