Mary Beth Denooyer Buys 6,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $161,820.00.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 793,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 391,603 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,827.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.