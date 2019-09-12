Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of MND traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. Mandalay Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.24 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the BjÃ¶rkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in VÃ¤sterbotten County in northern Sweden.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.