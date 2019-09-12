Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Sells C$4,821,251.46 in Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 68,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.58, for a total transaction of C$4,821,251.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,693.67.
Magna International stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 880,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$57.34 and a 52-week high of C$76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01.
Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Magna International Company Profile
Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.
