Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Sells C$4,821,251.46 in Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 68,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.58, for a total transaction of C$4,821,251.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,693.67.

Magna International stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 880,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$57.34 and a 52-week high of C$76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

