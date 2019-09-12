Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 11,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,294. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 193,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

