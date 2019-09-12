M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 116,437 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. reduced its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,437 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 5.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 55.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 22,051 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,190,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,192 shares in the company, valued at $21,232,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,170 shares of company stock worth $4,432,195. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. 132,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,527. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.