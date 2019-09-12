M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,166 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 10,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. 134,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,488. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $118.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.09.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

