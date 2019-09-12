Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $53,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.3% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 15.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 61,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.77. 898,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.56 and its 200-day moving average is $173.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $204.44.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $176.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,032 shares of company stock valued at $80,229,658. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

