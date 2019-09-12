LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

LXU stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. 8,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. LSB Industries has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $151.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.32.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $121.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, Director Lynn F. White bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,140.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Behrman bought 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,713.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 49,020 shares of company stock worth $245,029 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LSB Industries by 490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 84,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LSB Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LSB Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

