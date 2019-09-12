LogisCoin (LGS) Price Hits $0.0118 on Top Exchanges

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One LogisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, LogisCoin has traded up 215.6% against the US dollar. LogisCoin has a market cap of $27,755.00 and $11.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.01160845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00086776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016614 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin . The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

