Linx (LINX) Trading Up 34.2% This Week

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Linx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Linx has a total market capitalization of $46,519.00 and $196.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linx has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00667278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Linx Profile

Linx (LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news . The official website for Linx is mylinx.io . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linx Coin Trading

Linx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the exchanges listed above.

