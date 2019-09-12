Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,502,000 after acquiring an additional 128,149 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 37,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

