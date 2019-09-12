Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

In other Lennox International news, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total value of $128,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total value of $288,545.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,212.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,701 shares of company stock worth $11,484,730. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,805,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.05. 790,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,571. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $177.36 and a 52-week high of $298.49.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

