Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,121 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,627 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

