Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $30,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 43,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 163,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 52,924 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 28,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cfra set a $210.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,857 shares of company stock worth $9,679,188 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.87. 140,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,649. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.24. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

