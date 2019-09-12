Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) Trading Up 46.2%

Shares of Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (CVE:LHR) were up 46.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 61,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

About Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR)

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

