L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in L S Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L S Starrett by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L S Starrett by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 357,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in L S Starrett by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in L S Starrett by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 23,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,271. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L S Starrett has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

