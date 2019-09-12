L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,373,000 after purchasing an additional 95,224 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 135,407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.