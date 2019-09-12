Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $11,799,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 370,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $16.19. 45,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,255. The company has a market cap of $702.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.50. Kura Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

