Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company.

KEP has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie cut Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 388,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 230,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 205,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 230,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,684. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.