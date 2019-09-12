Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.53 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $79.24 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00006560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00431859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00098455 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00038730 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 115,918,769 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX, Crex24, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, Bitbns and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.