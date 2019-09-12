Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Knight Equity began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

KNX stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 880,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 272,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

